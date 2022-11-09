Modesto woman killed in hit and run identified. Police release description of vehicle

Authorities released the name of a Modesto woman killed by a hit and run driver in west Modesto this week and a description of the vehicle they are looking for.

Ila Leann Say, 51, was attempting to walk across South Carpenter Road, just south of Waverly Drive, when she was hit by a southbound pickup just after 4 a.m. Monday.

The driver of the pickup continued south and fled the scene, where Say died.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the pickup is a 1997-2004 gray Dodge Dakota. It likely has damage to the left front headlamp and body.

A GoFundMe set up by Say’s family said she was a mother of four. She was on her way to the Quick Stop on Paradise Road when she was killed, according to the page.

Anyone with information about the involved pickup or driver is asked to contact the CHP at 209-545-7440 or call Crime Stoppers at 866-60-CRIME to leave an anonymous tip.