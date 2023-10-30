Modesto woman, mother of five, found shot to death in San Jose

The slaying of a 35-year-old Modesto mother of five early this month in the San Jose area is being investigated, and her family is pleading for the public’s help in finding the killer or killers.

Jami Narvaez was found dead on the 2200 block of Mt. Pleasant Road in unincorporated San Jose on Oct. 9, according to officials.

Her body was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was ruled a homicide by the Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner-Coroner. The case is being investigated by the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau, said Deputy Felicia Segura.

Deputies initially received a report of an unresponsive female lying near the road. San Jose Fire Department personnel and Santa Clara County emergency medical services declared Narvaez dead at the scene, according to a Sheriff’s Department statement.

No arrests have been made in connection with Narvaez’s death and leads on suspects are being withheld to preserve the integrity of the investigation, Segura said.

Since her death, Narvaez’s sister Roberta Correa has sought out the public’s assistance in finding her sister’s killer by interviewing with several local news outlets.

Correa told Fox 40 News in an interview that the last time she saw her sister was during a family camping trip in July, before she went to stay with friends in San Jose.

Correa has since set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for Narvaez’s funeral costs.

“As for my mother Doreen, losing her baby daughter is heartbreaking. No mother should have to bury their child first. As for (Narvaez’s) siblings, as myself, will also face life not having to see or talk with her. My sister was very loved by many people, she had a big heart, who put others first than herself,” read the GoFundMe page.

Anyone with information in regards to Narvaez’s death is urged to call the Santa Clara Sheriff’s Office at 408-808-4500 or the Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services anonymous tip line at 408-808-4431.