Modi Promises ‘Historic Decisions’ at Special Parliament Session

India began a rare special session of Parliament on Monday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi promising that the five-day gathering of lawmakers will yield “historic decisions.”

“This session is short but based on the timing, it is very big,” Modi told Parliament, without elaborating.

Though the exact agenda is unknown, the government has listed bills including the appointment of India’s election commission and discussing the 75 year journey of India’s parliamentary history. The session will run through Sept. 22.

The last special session happened in 2017 to roll out India’s historic nationwide goods and services tax.

