Modi and Xi Speak at BRICS Summit, Ask Officials to Resolve Border Dispute Quickly

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at the sidelines of a BRICS summit in Johannesburg, and asked their officials to work at resolving their border dispute quickly.

The feud over where a 3,488-kilometer (2,170 mile) ill-defined border should lie erupted in May 2020 and sparked the worst clashes seen between the two nations in four decades. Thousands of troops were deployed to both sides of the boundary, and at least 20 Indian soldiers and a number of Chinese personnel were killed. At least 19 rounds of talks involving diplomats and military officials have made incremental progress in resolving the standoff.

“Modi raised the border dispute with President Xi,” India’s Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said at a briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday. “The two leaders directed officials to resolve the border dispute expeditiously.”

While China has sought to segregate the dispute from its overall relationship with India, New Delhi insists it is a key stumbling block.

A similar unscheduled meeting between Modi and Xi on the sidelines of the Group of 20 gathering in Hamburg in 2017 led to a resolution of a tense 70-day stand-off between the two armies who were deployed toe-to-toe inside neighboring Bhutan.

Though the detente didn’t last long and the two armies had their worst face-off in decades three years later.

Xi and Modi met 18 times between 2014 and 2019, but have largely avoided direct talks since the border dispute began despite having crossed paths at a number of international gatherings. They last had an unplanned interchange about ties at a dinner for Group of 20 leaders in Bali last November.

“We are two countries with huge population and economic sizes, we have to have good terms, maybe not today but tomorrow — but we will do it in the long-term,” said Li Kexin, director-general of the Department of International Economic Affairs at China’s Foreign Ministry.

India has discouraged its companies from trading with — and investing in — China, banned some mobile phone applications developed by its neighbor and cut back on the issuing of visas to Chinese nationals.

The border dispute has eroded India’s trust in China and undermined public and political will to maintain relations, India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval told his Chinese counterpart and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of BRICS meeting in July, according to a Ministry of External Affairs statement.

