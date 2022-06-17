Modified 1987 Slant-Nose Porsche 911 Turbo Is The Perfect Track Car

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Keeping up with this sports car would be a difficult task even for the best of drivers.

This 1987 Porsche 911 Turbo is a car that has gathered plenty of attention within the automotive enthusiast community for many reasons. Whether you like the spooling sound of a turbocharger, extra power, or the simple name recognition that comes with the car, it's clearly a significant player in the Porsche world. But, of course, this particular example appears slightly off compared to other models of the exact factory specifications. That's because, on top of having a slant-nose fascia, many parts of the vehicle have been modified in pursuit of even more outstanding performance. So what were these changes, and how have they affected this stunning Porsche sports car?

Like any great race-inspired vehicle, this 911 starts its modification list with some engine upgrades that greatly assist power production. Of course, the more obvious performance part has got to be the Borg-Warner K27 turbocharger which helps the 3.4-liter flat-six engine make some extraordinary power figures. However, some other modifications whose contribution cannot be diminished include an MSD ignition system, Raceware head studs, and Vision Sport camshafts. All of this adds up to a wildly powerful car that would likely be the perfect track car for any automotive enthusiast with a taste for style and speed.

That power is sent through a four-speed manual transaxle, which gives the driver a high level of control. One thing which increases the positive attributes of a manual transmission while also improving shift time is the short-throw shifter. Features like this are the perfect addition to a car whose designers prided themselves on the dedication to having fun. Even the exterior, which received complete slant-nose conversion, is in great shape showing signs of a detailed oriented team committed to getting the job done right. You should consider this incredible 1987 Porsche 911 Turbo for your next automotive purchase.

