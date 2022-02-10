These Modified Nissan Frontiers Show the Truck's Potential Radness

Photo credit: Nissan

Nissan's new Frontier was a long time coming, but the truck is a solid contender in the crowded and competitive midsize space. It's an intriguing platform for custom builds, one with plenty of potential to unlock with the idea and matching set of accessories. San Diego-based Nissan Design America wanted to show that potential, so it's developed three custom builds that it's putting on display at the Chicago Auto Show this week.

Photo credit: Nissan

The first, the Project 72X, is a Frontier Crew Cab that pays tribute to the Datsun 720's history as an accessible small truck ready from the factory for adventure. A 2.5-inch lift and all-terrain tires are the only major customization, with most of the design coming from white steel wheels, tailgate lettering, and an Eighties-style side graphic.

Photo credit: Nissan

Next is the Project Hardbody, which is an homage to the D21 "Hardbody" that directly followed the Datsun 720. This is a more aggressive build, highlighted by a larger 3-inch lift, clad fender flares from a Frontier PRO-4X, and custom block-style wheels. A bed-mounted spare tire carrier and light bar complete the late-Eighties performance truck look.

Photo credit: Nissan

Finally, the ambitious Project Adventure shows what a crew cab-equipped Frontier PRO-4X can do as an overlander. The most aggressive build of the three features a five-inch lift, 34-inch mud tires, and a custom carbon fiber snorkel directly from Nissan Design America to actually get the car over land. A roof basket and bed rack from Yakima give the truck the amenities it needs to make those trips worthwhile.

Which flavor would you take your Frontier in?

