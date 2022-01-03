Modified release for Naples man charged in Jan. 6 insurrection called 'denial' of civil rights

Changes to the conditions for release for an East Naples man charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection are being called a "gross denial of civil rights" by the person responsible for his custody.

Christopher John Worrell, 50, was taken into federal custody after FBI agents executed a search and arrest warrant at his Collier County home on March 12. Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys, is accused of attacking police officers with a pepper spray gel.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Authorities released him from jail in N, citing medical conditions and the need for specialized treat. His release came with conditions such as home detention and approval in advance for doctor appointments.

Worrell's medical conditions include non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, major dental issues and treatment for a hand he said was broken and not cared for properly while he was in federal detention in Washington, D.C.

On Dec. 15, Worrell filed a motion with the courts to modify the conditions, including seeking the ability to schedule or change doctor appointments without having to obtain approval in advance from court officials.​​​​​​

A couple weeks later, U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth agreed to some modifications, but not the changes Worrell specifically requested.

Naples resident Trish Priller, responsible by court order for Worrell’s custody while on release and living in Naples, said the only thing that the revised motion did was add restrictions.

"This is truly disgusting what they are doing," she said. "This is a gross denial of civil rights and due process."

Thursday marks the one-year anniversary of the Capitol insurrection, and Worrell is one of 727 people who have faced charges. Of those, 151 have entered guilty pleas for their actions in the riot.

Another Floridian, Largo business owner Robert Palmer, faced U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Dec. 17 and received more than five years in prison.

As part of the order, Worrell was placed on home detention and restricted to his home at all times except for employment, education, religious services, medical, substance abuse or mental health treatment, attorney visits, court ordered obligations or other activities approved in advance. Any changes in pre-approved appointments must get court approval.

Worrell, who must wear a GPS location monitor, would be subject to arrest for violating any part of the conditions.

In the request for changes to the release conditions, Worrell's attorney, Alex Reed Stavrou Sr., of Tampa, took issue with the advance notification needed for doctors appointments.

"This requirement for an advanced weekly schedule has caused significant hardship in his ability to receive medical care for several reasons. First, Mr. Worrell cannot follow through with treatment recommendations, immediate follow-ups, and referrals as he is unable to schedule appointments and referrals unless they are weeks in advance. Second, pre-trial services, in their manner of strict compliance, does not allow deviation from the schedule, and Mr. Worrell cannot call or correspond and request immediate scheduling changes for any reason. Third, pre-trial services require confirmation from medical providers of the scheduling of these medical matters. The medical providers are often extremely reluctant to provide confirmation of the same, and if the provider fails to separately confirm, Mr. Worrell is not permitted to attend the appointments."

Priller said the the new conditions were even more limiting.

“They only changed the time he is allowed out which further restricted him," she said.

Previously, for the last five weeks, Worrell was allowed outside until 10 p.m. or after, she said, and now he must be inside the house by 7 p.m.

"They did nothing more than change the wording to read the exact same thing, meaning Chris still has to submit a weekly schedule for approval before he can go to any doctor appointment," Priller said.

It's been difficult even getting in to see a doctor, Priller said. Worrell "finally" had his first oncologist appointment 54 days after returning home, she said.

"The restrictions have obviously made it very difficult. One of the rules is the doctor must send an email to his pretrial services officer to get approval to go to an appointment," she said. "This has also caused Chris to have to get a new doctor as his previous oncologist would not email anyone other than the patient."

Worrell is also dealing with broken teeth that occurred while he was in the Washington, D.C. jail.

"Due to the insane restrictions he has yet to get his follow up appointments needed," she said. "He still has two cracked teeth and he is in ridiculous pain."

He is barred from contact with people or organizations involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection, from direct or indirect contact with the news media without prior court approval and from making public comments without prior court approval.

Social media posts have shown Worrell in and around Naples, attending a movie and making a visit to a doctor's office.

His next court date is a status conference in March.

