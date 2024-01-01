Modine to host blood drive Jan. 8

Dec. 31—How many children's lives can you save in 2024? That's the question Carter BloodCare is asking Texans, because of an urgent need for blood to help young patients waiting for transfusions.

The Texas-based nonprofit blood center notes each unit of donated whole blood can save three local lives. In Texas, blood donors help children who are fighting cancer, undergoing major surgeries, battling bone marrow disorders and living with painful blood diseases.

The need for this lifesaving resource is nonstop, especially at the beginning of the year. Blood donations can often slump each winter because of inclement weather and seasonal illnesses.

Residents as young as 17, or 16 with parental consent, can safely donate blood with Carter BloodCare. There is no upper age limit for donating.

Eligible donors must also weigh at least 110 pounds and feel well on the day of donation.

As a thank-you gift for giving in January, each Carter BloodCare donor will receive a brand-new quarter-zip pullover. Other donor gifts will be available, while supplies last.

To assist with this urgent need, Modine is hosting a Carter BloodCare blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8, at 224 Talley Nichols Drive in Jacksonville. To register for an appointment, visit ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/147905. For questions, call 903-589-0009, ext. 1225.