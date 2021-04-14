- By GF Value





The stock of Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE:MOD, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $15.19 per share and the market cap of $781.1 million, Modine Manufacturing Co stock is estimated to be fairly valued. GF Value for Modine Manufacturing Co is shown in the chart below.





Because Modine Manufacturing Co is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 7.7% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 8.87% annually over the next three to five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Modine Manufacturing Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.20, which which ranks worse than 76% of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. The overall financial strength of Modine Manufacturing Co is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Modine Manufacturing Co is fair. This is the debt and cash of Modine Manufacturing Co over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Modine Manufacturing Co has been profitable 7 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.8 billion and loss of $3.942 a share. Its operating margin is 4.22%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Modine Manufacturing Co at 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Modine Manufacturing Co over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Modine Manufacturing Co is 7.7%, which ranks better than 76% of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 2.8%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Modine Manufacturing Co's ROIC is 12.25 while its WACC came in at 12.97. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Modine Manufacturing Co is shown below:

To conclude, The stock of Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE:MOD, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. To learn more about Modine Manufacturing Co stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

