Modi's "Make In India" push is leaving gaps in Indian defence

Mimansa Verma
·2 min read

India has become increasingly vulnerable to attacks from its neighbouring countries. A key reason could be prime minister Narendra Modi’s “Make in India” policy.

The country’s air force, army and navy have been unable to import critical weapon systems to replace the old ones, Bloomberg has reported. By 2026 and 2030, India could face a critical shortage of helicopters and fighter jets, respectively.

Read more

This casts a shadow over India’s military preparedness, especially since China and Pakistan have intensified military deployment along their Himalayan borders with India following the clashes with the Indian military in 2020.

In 2014, Modi announced the “Make in India” policy to boost indigenous manufacturing—from mobile phones to fighter jets—and curb imports. But the country does not manufacture enough to meet its military requirements.

datawrapper-chart-e9HMQ

Of the nearly 4,000 items banned from being imported in 2020, around 2,700 have been indigenised. The rest will follow suit in phases by 2028.

India is not producing enough weapons

Over the past decade, India’s dependence on the import of defence systems has fallen significantly.

Yet, India was the largest importer of arms in 2017-21, accounting for 11% of the total global arms imports, according to a defence think-tank Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

“The drop in India’s arms imports is probably a temporary result of its slow and complex procurement process as well as its shift in suppliers,” the SIPRI report (pdf) stated.

datawrapper-chart-jPHnf

Some complex systems like diesel-electric submarines and twin-engine fighters are not being produced locally yet. Even though India is in talks with the US to procure drones, the government is pushing startups to collaborate on innovative solutions like artificial intelligence.

About 25% of the total budget set aside for defence research is allocated to the private sector and startups, a report on India’s defence manufacturing industry showed.

Recommended Stories

  • Congress Party to March For Months, Battling Modi’s Popularity

    (Bloomberg) -- Rahul Gandhi, the scion of India’s Congress party, has kicked off a 3,500 kilometer-long (2,175 miles) march across the country to revive his party’s fortunes and challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi in elections less than two years away.The five month-long “Unite India” journey will take Gandhi, 52, and thousands of his party workers across 12 states -- starting from India’s southern tip to Kashmir in the very north. It will highlight what they describe as the socially divisive

  • Central Vista: Delhi's iconic landmark gets a facelift

    PM Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the redeveloped version of the 3km long Central Vista avenue.

  • ‘Poison’ Ivy Zelman—the analyst who predicted the 2008 housing bust—sees U.S. home prices falling in both 2023 and 2024. Here’s how much

    Ivy Zelman once again has housing bulls sweating, and she’s not drinking any of their Kool-Aid.

  • CEOs Ride Tractors to Work as Rains Engulf India Tech Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Weather officials are predicting further bouts of severe weather in Bangalore as torrential rains pounded the city, submerged access to office parks and hit back-office operations that are the nerve center of the global financial and technology industries. Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageA Text Alert May Have Sav

  • Putin and Xi to meet for the first time since invasion of Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet next week at a summit in Uzbekistan, a Russian official said Wednesday.

  • Hedge Funds Swarm Back to Upended Markets With Short, Long Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- After spending much of 2022 playing defense, professional speculators are reasserting themselves with aggressive equity bets on both the short and long side. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeStocks End Well Off Lows With S&P 500 Above 3,900: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: US Says Russia Seeks Munitions From North Korea

  • U.S., South Korea revive talks on 'comprehensive' ways to deter North Korea

    American and South Korean officials will meet next week to discuss "comprehensive measures" to deter North Korea, Seoul said on Thursday, as the two sides revive high-level deterrence talks for the first time since 2018. The Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group (EDSCG), which includes vice-ministerial defence and diplomatic officials from both allies, will meet in Washington on Friday, South Korea's Foreign Ministry said in a statement. It will be the first time the group has met since 2018, when Washington and Seoul began high-level efforts to engage with North Korea diplomatically.

  • When tragedy becomes banal: Why news consumers experience crisis fatigue

    As the war continues in Ukraine, a grandmother helps her grandchild light candles in a church in Lviv. AP Photo/Emilio MorenattiWhen Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea on Feb. 24, 2022, the images of war were conveyed to dismayed onlookers around the world. Far from the action, many of us became aware of the unprovoked aggression by reading online coverage or watching TV to see explosions and people running from danger and crowding into underground bunk

  • Ossoff isolating in India after testing positive for COVID-19

    Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) is isolating in India after testing positive for COVID-19, his office confirmed on Wednesday. Ossoff, who has mild symptoms, headed to India for an eight-day economic delegation at the end of August. He was expected to return to the U.S. this week as Congress resumed business after the August recess, but…

  • Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Large fire at Kryvyi Rih oil depot extinguished

    WEDNESDAY, 7 SEPTEMBER 2022, 08:00 Firefighters have extinguished the fire at the oil depot in the city of Kryvyi Rih, in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Source: Valentyn Reznichenko, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram Quote: "Overnight, firefighters extinguished the fire at an oil depot in Kryvyi Rih which was caused by a Russian missile strike.

  • Dua Lipa's Latest Look Is Dripping in '90s Glamour

    Her slinky dress and straight side bangs scream vintage Victoria Beckham.

  • Carnival Cruises To Impose Curfew For Child And Teen Passengers

    Travel + Leisure reports that “Carnival Cruise Line implemented a curfew for all kids and teens, requiring unaccompanied minors to be out of public areas after 1 a.m.” It joins the ranks of Norwegian Cruises, where there is the same curfew for teenagers.

  • Japan, India hold security talks amid major Russian drills

    Japan's foreign minister said Thursday there was “an increasing need” for India and Japan to step up security cooperation as the two countries held talks to further strengthen military ties amid growing tension from China and Russia in the region. Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada talked with their Indian counterparts, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Rajnat Singh, at their meeting in Tokyo, coming at a sensitive time as Russia holds a major multinational military exercise in its far east, with China and India participating.

  • The Secret Weapons Scheme Spiraling Under America’s Nose

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettySEOUL—North Korea is producing chemical and bio-warfare weapons capable of inflicting as much death and destruction as the nuclear warheads that U.S. diplomats demand the North stop producing.That’s according to a lengthy study just released by the RAND Corporation and South Korea’s Asan Institute for the benefit of policy-makers in Washington and Seoul. The study says North Korea “has apparently amassed a substantial inventory of che

  • Ukraine widens counteroffensive

    Ukrainian forces are making gains in their counteroffensive against Russia while President Vladimir Putin claims his army is winning.

  • Ricky Martin Sues Nephew Who Accused Him of Sexual Abuse

    Ricky Martin is suing his nephew after he accused him of sexual abuse.

  • Twitter reacts to Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing match announcement

    See how the combat sports world reacted to news of Jake Paul facing UFC legend Anderson Silva in a boxing match on Oct. 29.

  • Oil Boom Falls Flat in Region With a Fifth of World’s Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- From Saudi Arabia to West Texas, drillers are pumping more oil to cash in on a scorching price rally. But a region that’s home to a fifth of the world’s crude reserves is mostly missing out. Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Treasuries H

  • Navalny's Russian imprisonment is worsening: ally

    STORY: Alexei Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition politician who survived what Western lab tests say was an almost fatal poisoning attempt, has recently had his prison conditions significantly worsen.And it comes as his Anti-Corruption Foundation hopes to turn upcoming Moscow elections into a vote against the Ukraine war.That's according to to a close ally of Navalny, who is serving 11-1/2 years in prison for parole violations, fraud, and contempt of court - charges that he denies.The ally, his chief of staff, Leonid Volkov, met Reuters in Lithuania where most of Navalny's organization has relocated since it was banned in Russia."Now, suddenly, three weeks ago, they started to dramatically worsen his condition, which actually poses an enormous threat to his health, because, no normal person could spend a long time in this special cell. It's just very dangerous for everyone's health. And for Alexei’s, who just survived the poisoning, it's, of course, especially dangerous. This comes from Kremlin. So definitely Putin has some plan. He kind of like wants to make life unbearable for Alexei Navalny. He wants to punish him more.""Putin is losing support for his war. Putin is losing popularity, which makes it more and more complicated to him to continue his operation.”"Our strategy concentrates on voters, not on candidates. Our real goal is to demonstrate that in Moscow there are very many voters that are against Putin and against this war, and we will make it visible by organizing them through our grassroots campaign to vote for those anti-war candidates. So, we will make their voice clear, will amplify their political message."The Kremlin and President Putin say Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine is going according to plan.Volkov says Navalny has been moved into a punishment prison cell measuring two by three meters -- his third time since August. It has a table, chair, and a bed, he says, but the bed is folded between 6 in the morning and 10 at night. Neither the Kremlin nor the prison service immediately responded to Reuters requests for comment on Navalny, and Reuters cannot verify Volkov's allegations.

  • Costco's Fanciest Fall Dessert Is Here & It Comes In Reusable Glass Pots

    It might still be 100 degrees or more in some parts of the country (after all, it is still technically summer), but you’d never guess it when you walk into Costco. Not only is the industrial strength air-conditioning enough to make you want to pick up an affordable Kirkland sweatshirt to wear on the spot, […]