Modi's party seeks big win as 2 key Indian states vote

  • Election officers carrying Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) deboard a ferry after crossing the Sowansiri river to reach a polling center on the eve of Assam state election in Majuli, India, Friday, March 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
  • Election officers carrying Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) deboard a ferry after crossing the Sowansiri river to reach a polling center on the eve of Assam state election in Majuli, India, Friday, March 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
  • Polling officers check election material before leaving for their polling stations on the eve of the Assam state elections in Majuli, India, Friday, March 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
1 / 3

India Election

Election officers carrying Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) deboard a ferry after crossing the Sowansiri river to reach a polling center on the eve of Assam state election in Majuli, India, Friday, March 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ASHOK SHARMA
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW DELHI (AP) — Two Indian states with sizeable Muslim populations began voting in local elections Saturday in a test of strength for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose Hindu nationalist agenda is being challenged by monthslong farmer protests and a fresh wave of the pandemic.

Top Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including Modi, have campaigned heavily to win West Bengal for the first time and dislodge the state’s chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, as well as retain power in northeastern Assam state.

The BJP has for years been accused of stoking religious polarization and discriminating against minorities, and faces stiff challenges in both states with nearly 30% Muslim population. Nationwide, Muslims comprise nearly 14% of the 1.4 billion people, while Hindus make up 80%.

“The BJP’s success depends on if it is able to polarize Hindu votes to a huge extent, and get half of the 70% of Hindu votes,” said Subir Bhowmik, a political analyst.

Manmohan Singh, a former prime minister and an opposition Congress party leader, criticized the BJP's Hindu nationalism, saying that society is being divided on the basis of religion, culture and language. “The basic rights of the common man are being denied and there is an atmosphere of tension and fear."

Thousands of paramilitary soldiers and local police are guarding voting stations to prevent clashes between rival supporters.

In West Bengal, rival groups have attacked each other with sticks and rocks, and set vehicles on fire during campaigning. Images of a fiery Banerjee, 66, who’s been addressing massive crowds from a wheelchair after a leg injury, have set the tone for a tough battle.

Banerjee heads a powerful regional party, the All India Trinamool Congress, which came to power 10 years ago years after unseating more than three decades of Communist Party rule.

The elections are seen as crucial for the BJP to gain a foothold in the northeast and south.

The vote comes as tens of thousands of farmers have rattled Modi’s government with prolonged protests on the fringes of the capital, New Delhi. And India’s economy is still struggling to emerge out of the coronavirus crisis — another pivotal challenge for Modi, who came into office partly on promises of economic development — just as cases are rising again amid vaccinations.

In West Bengal and Assam, the BJP is banking on its strong Hindu nationalist ideology to draw votes. The party is trying to galvanize Hindu support by promising to deport hundreds of thousands of Bangladeshi Muslims who fled their homes decades ago. In 2018, Home Minister Amit Shah described them as “termites” eating into India’s resources.

The BJP also enacted a controversial citizenship law in 2019 that provides a fast track to naturalization for some migrants who entered illegally while fleeing religious persecution. But it excludes Muslims, which critics say is discriminatory and a violation of India’s Constitution.

In southern India, Modi's BJP party is vying for a third spot in Kerala, currently ruled by a Communist Party-led government. And in legislative elections in Tamil Nadu, both the BJP and Congress have allied with powerful regional parties as junior partners.

Voting in Kerala and Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry will be held next month with all the results declared May 2.

Recommended Stories

  • India's Modi pushes to win West Bengal against formidable opposition

    The populous Indian state of West Bengal has emerged as a key battleground for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party, which is looking to extend its national domination and dislodge one of Modi's sharpest critics. To win power in the eastern state, where a month-long election begins on Saturday, Modi's right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has deployed its formidable election machinery, backed by deep pockets. The party brass – including Modi and his powerful home minister Amit Shah – has also been relentlessly campaigning, flanked by local leaders poached from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which has ruled the state since 2011 and is headed by firebrand Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

  • India's PM Modi faces big electoral test in Muslim areas

    India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist party are making a serious bid for electoral victories in three states that have sizeable minority Muslim populations. Top BJP leaders, including Modi, have been campaigning heavily to win West Bengal and dislodge the state's chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, as well as retain power in northeastern Assam and expand the party's influence in the southern states. The BJP has soared in Hindu-dominated regions in central and northern India since Modi was elected in 2014.

  • Car bomb wounds 19 in town in western Colombia

    Officials said the blast went off in Corinto, a town of 30,000 people that has long been troubled by fighting between the Colombian army and rebel groups that traffic cocaine and hide in the nearby Andes Mountains. Witnesses said the car bomb exploded near Corinto's municipal government building and within walking distance of a police station. Despite a peace deal in 2016 between the government and Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia rebels, violence continues to affect some rural pockets of Colombia where splinter groups that did not join the peace deal and drug traffickers are fighting over cocaine routes and other resources abandoned by the FARC.

  • Joe Manchin Carefully Backs Landmark Voting Rights Bill, But Wants GOP Support

    The West Virginia senator supports parts of Democrats' top legislative priority. But he wants it to be bipartisan.

  • Elite Salvagers Set to Tackle Massive Ship Blocking Suez Canal

    (Bloomberg) -- An elite team is set to tackle the monumental challenge of freeing the massive container vessel that’s blocking the Suez Canal, as a backlog of ships continued to build up for a third day in what is arguably the world’s most important waterway.Work to re-float the Ever Given and free up oceangoing carriers hauling almost $10 billion of oil and consumer goods was expected to begin early Thursday in Egypt. Tugs and diggers failed to budge the vessel on Wednesday, and dredgers are still trying to loosen the vessel before any attempt to pull it out, the ship’s manager said.Still, the best chance for returning shipping to normal may not come until Sunday or Monday, when the tide will reach a peak, according to Nick Sloane, the salvage master responsible for re-floating the Costa Concordia, the cruise ship that capsized on the coast of Italy in 2012. Sloane works as the senior salvage master for Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Resolve Marine Group.It’s taxing to even grasp how big this ship is. About a quarter mile long (400 meters) and weighing in at 200,000 tons, its sheer size is overwhelming efforts to dig it out. A huge yellow excavator, itself about twice as tall as its driver, looked like child’s toy parked next to the ship’s bulking bow.The struggle to dislodge the ship is now falling to SMIT Salvage BV, a legendary Dutch firm whose employees parachute themselves from one ship wreckage to the next, saving vessels often during violent storms. Japan’s Nippon Salvage Co. has also been hired to assist in the re-floating, according to a person familiar with the matter.This ship is so heavy that the salvors may have to lighten it by removing things like the ballast water, which helps keep ships steady when they’re at sea. Fuel could also be unloaded.How to Dislodge a 200,000-Ton Ship From a Canal Wall“Dislodging a grounded ultra-large container ship in the Suez Canal will be challenging due to the confined nature of the canal’s shipping channel,” said Rockford Weitz, director of the Fletcher Maritime Studies Program at Tufts University. “This presents additional complications in comparison to a grounding on a reef or shoal.”The Suez Canal Authority hasn’t commented on the work or given any indication of when traffic could resume.About 12% of global trade goes through the canal, making it so strategic that world powers have fought over the waterway since it was completed in 1869. For now, all that traffic is backed up with the Ever Given aground in the southern part of the canal, creating another setback for global supply chains already strained by the e-commerce boom linked to the pandemic.“Every hour, more vessels -- including container ships, oil tankers, RoRo vessels, and bulk carriers -- are being backed up in the Mediterranean to the north and the Red Sea to the south,” said Jett McCandless, chief executive officer of supply-chain tracking company project44. “It’s another big blow to global trade in an already back-logged and battered supply chain year.”A rough estimate shows the blockage is costing about $400 million an hour, based on calculations from Lloyd’s List that suggest westbound traffic is worth around $5.1 billion a day and eastbound traffic approximately $4.5 billion. On Wednesday, 185 vessels were waiting to cross the canal, according to shipping data compiled by Bloomberg, while Lloyd’s estimates there’s 165.About 34 container vessels chartered by Maersk Corp. and other shipping lines are either stuck in the canal or en route, according to project44. Preliminary reports show 10 crude tankers carrying a total of 13 million barrels could be affected by the disruption, according to Vortexa Senior Freight Analyst Arthur Richier.The incident began on Tuesday when strong winds blasted through the region and kicked up sands along the banks of the 120-mile canal. The waterway is narrow -- less than 675 feet wide (205 meters) in some places -- and can be difficult to navigate when there’s poor visibility.But Ever Given stayed its course through the canal, on its way to Rotterdam from China. As gusts that reached as high as 46 miles an hour swept up dust around it, the crew lost control of ship and it careened sideways into a sandy embankment, blocking nearly the entirety of the channel. It’s still in the same position as when it ran aground, according to Inchcape.At the heart of all of this is the ship’s massive scale. Container vessels have nearly doubled in size in the past decade as global trade expanded, making the job of moving such ships much harder when they get stuck.Even while key routes -- including the Suez Canal -- have been widened and deepened over the years to accommodate the mega-sized vessels, the work to dig them out after they get stuck takes enormous power.The canal is among the most trafficked waterways in the world, used by tankers shipping crude from the Middle East to Europe and North America, as well as in the opposite direction.The blockage highlights a major risk faced by the shipping industry as more and more ships transit maritime choke points including the Suez, Panama Canal, the Strait of Hormuz and Malacca Strait. Such occurrences could become more common as ships get bigger and waterways get more congested.Oil companies are starting to prepare for the worst. On Wednesday, there was an uptick in interest from oil companies looking to book tankers with options to avoid the canal, according to a broker, and several bid for space on the pipelines that allow bypass of the waterway completely.For now, that’s a just-in-case move. Container ships will most likely have to wait it out, as the main alternative is the unattractive option of sailing around the southern tip of Africa. However, at least one shipment of liquefied natural gas from the U.S. has potentially diverted course toward the Cape of Good Hope and away from Suez, Wood Mackenzie analyst Lucas Schmitt said in a note on Thursday.The disruption comes at a time when oil prices are already volatile. Crude surged above $70 a barrel earlier this month on Saudi production cuts, only to slump to near $60 this week due to setbacks in Europe’s coronavirus vaccine program. Brent crude rose more than 5% on Wednesday.Ever Given’s crew are safe and accounted for, and there have been no reports of injuries or pollution, according to the ship’s manager, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement. The vessel is also carrying cargo for logistics company Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd., according to Mark Wong, a company spokesman.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: U.S. Democratic lawmakers will introduce resolution to undo OCC's true lender rule

    U.S. Democratic Senators will introduce a resolution on Thursday aimed at undoing a Trump-era rule that defines when a bank is a "true lender," a staffer inside Senator Chris Van Hollen's office told Reuters on Thursday. The Congressional Review Act resolution to undo the measure comes after a coalition of liberal advocates called on lawmakers to do so before a fast-approaching deadline to repeal rules introduced by regulators under the previous administration that Democrats, lawyers and advocates said could encourage predatory lending. But Democrats argue it will allow predatory lenders to skirt state consumer protections and usury laws by partnering with banks whose looser federal regulations pre-empt state rules.

  • NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

    None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. CLAIM: The CEO of Pfizer refuses to get the COVID vaccine. THE FACTS: A video on social media is trying to spread doubt about COVID-19 vaccines by falsely claiming Albert Bourla, the chairman and CEO of Pfizer, “refuses” to get the vaccine his company created.

  • Ted Cruz reacts to Biden appointing Harris to lead border crisis

    Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, criticizes the Biden administration and their handling of the border crisis on ‘America’s Newsroom.’

  • At least four dead in Bangladesh Modi protests

    At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday (March 26), during demonstrations against a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dozens were also hurt in the capital Dhaka, where police carrying batons and shields fired rubber bullets and teargas at protesters as they gathered and pelted stones. Police officials in the city of Chittagong said that at least eight people were brought to a hospital with gunshot wounds and four of them died.Officials say the protesters there were followers of an Islamist group who accuse Modi of alienating Inda's minority Muslims. Facebook and its Messenger app, which are often used to organize protests in the country, also appeared to be down in some parts of Bangladesh.Modi is in the country on a two-day visit to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's independence.His critics accuse him of pushing a Hindu-first agenda in India, and further marginalizing the smaller Muslim population.

  • Families grieve for killed activists in Indian state wrecked by political violence, as it heads to the polls

    26-year-old Shoubhik Dolai, an activist with the West Bengal regional Trinamool Congress party, was riddled with bullets last month. The mutilated body of Sukhdev Pramanik, an activist with Prime Minister Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, was found face-down in a pond in the village in December. The two were but the latest victims of political bloodshed in the remote northern state, where thousands were killed in political violence in recent decades.

  • Four killed as police in Bangladesh clash with protesters during visit by Indian PM

    COX'S BAZAR (Reuters) - Four people were killed after police fired on protesters who they said attacked a police station in the Bangladeshi city of Chittagong on Friday during a demonstration against a visit to the country by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dozens were also hurt in the capital Dhaka where police used rubber bullets and teargas in clashes with violent protesters, witnesses said. In Chittagong, thousands of supporters of an Islamist group that accuses Modi of alienating minority Muslims in India streamed out of mosques after prayers to register their protest against his visit, police official Rafiqul Islam said.

  • Trump says he didn't listen to Fauci 'because I was doing the opposite of what he was saying' in Fox interview

    Former president calls doctor a “self promoter”

  • How did Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy celebrate QB Dak Prescott’s record deal?

    At his first press conference since the Prescott signing, the coach answered the question: A cartwheel in the sand. (Let’s just leave that right there.)

  • House Democrats introduce ‘DeJoy Act’ in mocking attempt to protect USPS from service cuts

    A group of lawmakers propose ‘Delivering Envelopes Judiciously On-time Year-round Act’ after mail chief unveils service rollbacks

  • Texas AG refuses to release texts he sent on day of Capitol riot

    ‘Save America’ rally booked Mr Paxton to speak and covered his travel expenses. His texts and other messages would reveal his real-time reaction to what was going on, but his office is attempting to withhold his records

  • Kamala Harris appears at women’s event with Bill Clinton after anger over sexual harassment claims against him

    The talk, held on Friday, was to discuss female empowerment amid Covid-19

  • Tiger King: Joe Exotic’s husband filing for divorce, saying lack of Trump pardon ‘dashed hopes’

    The Tiger King didn’t just lose his best chance at freedom when Donald Trump’s hotly-anticipated pardon never came, he lost his marriage. Husband Dillon Passage confirmed in a series of Instagram posts on Friday that he was filing for divorce from the Netflix star. Attorney for Mr Exotic, Francisco Hernandez, told TMZ that he is distraught after speaking to him in prison.

  • Foreign brands under fire in China over Xinjiang

    Foreign brands faced a growing storm on Chinese social media on Thursday (March 25).It's in the wake of Beijing's offensive against H&M, after the Swedish company aired concerns over Xinjiang.Earlier this week China denied allegations of human rights abuses by its officials in the western region of the country. Following the European Union, U.S., Britain and Canada imposing sanctions on the officials. Beijing hit back with retaliatory sanctions on European lawmakers, academics and institutions.Chinese state media singled out H&M this week for a statement that was reported by media last year.The world's second largest apparel retailer had said it was deeply concerned by accusations of forced labour in Xinjiang.And that it did not source products from the region. It was not clear why the H&M statement was back in the public eye.But it ignited a social media frenzy in China, with more brands being dragged in.Nike, which said earlier in an undated statement it was "concerned" about reports of forced labour, was one. As was German sportswear firm Adidas.Many internet users said they would stop buying Nike and support local brands instead.Others bluntly told Adidas to leave China.Shares of Chinese firm Anta Sports Products jumped over 6% after it issued a statement saying it will continue to use cotton from Xinjiang. China produces over a fifth of the world's cotton.Xinjiang accounts for about 87% of Chinese output.Nike and Adidas did not immediately respond to requests for comment.In response to the outcry, H&M said on Wednesday it was committed to long-term investment in China.But by Thursday morning searches for H&M stores on Baidu Maps yielded no results.

  • Two NC football teams gave Sam, a student with Down’s Syndrome, a special night

    On Senior Night at Lake Norman High School, Vance and Lake Norman helped make a dream come true for Lake Norman manager Sam Jordan, who has Down’s Syndrome.

  • Trump may visit border ‘soon’ but is waiting for Biden ‘to fail on his own’, aide says

    Donald Trump is considering a visit to the US-Mexico border but is giving Joe Biden enough space to “fail on his own”, according to aide Jason Miller. In a new podcast interview, Mr Miller was asked if the former president was planning to return to the border to highlight the growing migrant “disaster”. “We discussed that recently, I could see him doing that soon,” he told The Michael Berry Show following Joe Biden’s first press conference as president.