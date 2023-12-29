MoDOT awarded grant to study Amtrak expansion in Kansas City to St. Joseph

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More rail options may be coming for Kansas City-area travelers.

The Missouri Department of Transportation was awarded two grants of $500,000 from the Federal Railroad Administration’s Corridor ID program. The state will use the money to study future Amtrak passenger rail lines.

The state is proposing a corridor that would connect Kansas City to St. Joseph and improve the existing Amtrak route from Kansas City to St. Louis by adding another daily round trip and new stops. The Missouri River Runner already has two daily round trips and eight stops.

The agency also wants to extend an existing corridor from Chicago to Quincy, Illinois, into Hannibal, Missouri.

Earlier this year, a spokesperson for MoDOT said communities across the state have identified these corridors for years, and they are currently unfunded.

MoDOT has already included $76 million in federal funding and $38 million in state funding in its 2025 fiscal year budget request as a placeholder in case any of these projects are able to move forward, according to the spokesperson.

