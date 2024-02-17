MoDOT names contractor for Columbia section of I-70 project. Here's when work will begin

After the Missouri General Assembly approved a $2.8 billion budget to expand Interstate 70 to six lanes across the entirety of Missouri, progress is happening in the Columbia area.

MoDOT on Wednesday announced Millstone Weber was selected as the design-build contractor for the section of I-70 from Columbia to Kingdom City in the Improve I-70 Project. Work is expected to start in the summer and take upward of three years. Public meetings are planned this spring ahead of the construction start date.

"Today’s contractor selection marks the beginning of this generational opportunity to improve I-70, which serves as a critical economic east-west corridor across Missouri,” said Missouri Highway Transportation Commission Chair Terry Ecker. “This is a major challenge to deliver, but our MoDOT team working alongside the private sector partners in engineering and construction will deliver.”

The $405 million section project also includes improvements to interchanges at the I-70 and U.S. Highway 63 connecter in Columbia, such as flyover ramps connecting northbound U.S. 63 to westbound I-70 and eastbound I-70 to southbound U.S. 63, and I-70 and U.S. Highway 54 connector in Kingdom City. The Columbia projects also include four new roundabouts.

The Kingdom City interchange project includes two new bridges.

Two travel lanes will be available throughout construction during peak hours, MoDOT said in a news release.

“We could not be more humbled and excited. This is a huge deal for everyone who drives this stretch of interstate and uses these interchanges. We will do everything in our power — and then some — to reward the confidence being shown in us to deliver this critical project,” said Bob Leingang, vice president, and chief engineer of Millstone Weber.

