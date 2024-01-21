MODOT prepares for icy conditions, St. Louis drivers urged to exercise caution

ST. LOUIS – As the cold sleeting weather is expected in the early morning on Monday, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT) held a press conference to outline their plans for handling the anticipated frozen weather.

Drivers and commuters in the St. Louis area are urged to prepare for potentially hazardous conditions, including freezing rain and icy roadways. MODOT advises individuals to consider delaying their start time, working from home, or taking the day off to avoid the dangers associated with the expected icy conditions.

If you have to be on the roads tomorrow, MODOT recommends leaving early, driving cautiously, and being prepared with a full tank of gas, warm clothing, and emergency supplies.

The Missouri Highway State Patrol emphasizes the importance of exercising caution on the roads, particularly on elevated surfaces and bridges. They recommend staying informed about changing road conditions, preparing vehicles, and being aware of potential delays in emergency response times.

In case of emergencies, the message provides contact information to dial 911 or *55. Dialing *55 will connect you to the nearest Highway Patrol headquarters, regardless of your location in the state.

The MODOT team is proactively taking measures by treating roads ahead of the storm and encourages people to stay home the next morning if possible. They ask the drivers who are sharing the roads with their crew to please give the MODOT trucks plenty of room.

They stress the importance of carefully monitoring local news for updates on the situation and urge everyone to prioritize safety during these potentially challenging weather conditions.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.