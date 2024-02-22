MoDOT repair work to close one lane of I-70 near Lake of the Woods exit

Those with workdays ending slightly later Thursday may have to contend with a longer commute home if traveling eastbound on Interstate 70.

Missouri Department of Transportation issued a notice Thursday afternoon about pavement repair work starting 7 p.m. Thursday in the area of the 131.4-mile marker on eastbound I-70. The right-hand driving lane will be closed during the work, which is expected to reopen by 6 a.m. Friday. The Lake of the Woods exit will remain open during work.

The length of the lane closure is necessary to allow the concrete to cure, MoDOT said. More information is available via the MoDOT traveler information map, or by calling MoDOT customer service at 1-888-275-6636.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: MoDOT eastbound I-70 lane closure set at Lake of the Woods