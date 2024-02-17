MoDOT says they’re ready for I-70 construction to start

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Construction to add an extra lane on Interstate 70 could begin this spring.

It’s being called a win for Missourians.

The project includes adding an extra lane to I-70 in both directions from Wentzville to Blue Springs.

Parson announced in his state address last month that Missouri secured $93 million in federal grant funding to improve I-70, hoping the project is complete in 2030.

Because of the extra funding from the grant, Parson wants lawmakers to approve $14 million to establish the Interstate 44 improvement fund, for which MoDOT says current environmental studies are being conducted on how to improve it.

