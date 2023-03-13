Moel Famau country park access road closes for upgrade

An access road to one of north Wales' most popular country parks has closed for resurfacing works.

It means car parks at Moel Famau country park will be out of use to the public from Monday for five days.

Bwlch Pen Barras is shut to vehicles and pedestrians for about a mile heading east from the top car park.

Natural Resources Wales said there would be no access to Coed Moel Famau and Bwlch Pen Barras car parks during the period.

About 200,000 people every year visit the Moel Famau country park, part of the Clwydian Range, which straddles Denbighshire and Flintshire.

The access road is being resurfaced, yellow lines are being introduced and work to prevent traffic congestion and damage to grass verges is being undertaken.

All adjoining side roads will also close. Temporary diversions are in place, and access to local properties and businesses will be facilitated, although there may be delays.