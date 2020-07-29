    Advertisement

    Moelis: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    NEW YORK (AP) _ Moelis & Co. (MC) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $5.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

    The New York-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 11 cents per share.

    The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

    The investment bank posted revenue of $159.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $159.9 million, also beating Street forecasts.

    Moelis shares have dropped 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $30.28, a fall of 16% in the last 12 months.

