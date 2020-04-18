What Is Moelis Australia's (ASX:MOE) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Moelis Australia (ASX:MOE) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 34% in the last month alone, although it is still down 56% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 43% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does Moelis Australia Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Moelis Australia has a P/E ratio of 15.98. The image below shows that Moelis Australia has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the capital markets industry average (16.0).

ASX:MOE Price Estimation Relative to Market April 18th 2020 More

That indicates that the market expects Moelis Australia will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. So if Moelis Australia actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. Further research into factors such as insider buying and selling, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Moelis Australia saw earnings per share decrease by 19% last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 15% per year over the last three years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Moelis Australia's P/E?

Net debt totals 23% of Moelis Australia's market cap. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Verdict On Moelis Australia's P/E Ratio

Moelis Australia trades on a P/E ratio of 16.0, which is above its market average of 14.7. With some debt but no EPS growth last year, the market has high expectations of future profits. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about Moelis Australia over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 11.9 back then to 16.0 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.