Moeller High School student arrested after bringing BB gun onto campus, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A student at Archbishop Moeller High School was taken into custody Friday after the school said the student brought a BB gun onto campus.

The school said earlier Friday that it was put on lockdown for reports of a student bringing a gun onto campus. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 18-year-old Amaru Harrison.

The sheriff’s office said Harrison "reportedly" showed the gun to a classmate. School security found the student in a bathroom and a BB gun, which resembled a Glock semi-automatic pistol, was found in the waistband of his pants.

Harrison was arrested on charges of inducing panic and illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon or object indistinguishable from a firearm in a school safety zone, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report.

