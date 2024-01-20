MOESC Board holds organizational meeting, members honored

The Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center (MOESC) celebrated School Board Recognition Month as part of the Board of Governor's annual organizational and regular meetings on Wednesday.

Three members of the MOESC board were recently elected to a new four-year terms and received their oath of office during the organizational meeting: Brad Geissman, William Hope and Douglas Theaker. In addition, Theaker was appointed board president while William McFarland was assigned as board vice-president.

During the regular meeting that followed, the board was recognized for Ohio School Boards Association School Board Recognition Month. The Ohio School Boards Association celebrates School Board Recognition Month every January to build awareness and understanding of the vital function an elected board of education plays in our society.

Members of the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center Board are: (front row from left) Glenna Plotts, Kyle Swigart and Linda Schumaker; (back row from left) William Hope, William McFarland, Brad Geissman and Douglas Theaker.

Supt. Kevin D. Kimmel presented everyone with a framed certificate of commendation on behalf of the Ohio School Boards Association, as well as a MOESC pullover as a sign of appreciation.

In other business, the board approved and appointed Ben Blubaugh to the Pioneer Career & Technology Board of Education. Blubaugh is the pattern division plant manager at Covert Manufacturing in Galion where he and his family reside.

The next MOESC Board of Governors meeting will be held at noon Feb. 14.

Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center provides specialized academic and support services to 13 school districts and over 20,000 students in Crawford, Morrow and Richland counties. Client districts receive services from curriculum, gifted and special education consultants, speech pathologists, psychologists, special education teachers, occupational therapists and physical therapists.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center Board holds organizational meeting