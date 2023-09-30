Moffat County fire burns 5,500 acres
The Iron Fire north of Craig in Moffat County grew to around 5,500 acres on Friday.
The Iron Fire north of Craig in Moffat County grew to around 5,500 acres on Friday.
"I was listening to a story about a guy from Edinburgh getting stood up on a date and I was thinking to myself, 'My God, that's actually pretty sad, who would do such a thing?' Then, at the back of my mind, I was like, 'Wait a second...'"
Coming from a previous iron purist, this handheld steamer gives you way more precision and works faster than an iron. It's also easier to store and is gorgeous.
Fans, including director Uwe Boll, tell Yahoo they're sad to see "the end of an era."
Juan Soto. Blake Snell. Manny Machado. Fernando Tatis Jr. Josh Hader. Xander Bogaerts. None of them will play in the postseason.
The Giants went from an NL West title to below .500 in a short time.
Black, who won an Oscar for the film, explains to Yahoo Entertainment the challenge of writing the key scene: "No one's going to play Dianne better than Dianne."
The 2024 Kia Niro EV starts at $40,925, makes a trio of tiny changes. The 2024 Niro PHEV starts at $35,615.
Be still my Mary Jane-loving heart.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff Round of 12 shifts to the unpredictable high banks of Talladega this weekend.
Truth: An unsexy non-toxic steam cleaner is just as good as a sexy Dyson vacuum.
Time to cut the cord! With its built-in Wi-Fi, this Insignia beauty lets you break free from cable.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
A judge ended the 19-year legal agreement and said she was disturbed Oher was put under a conservatorship in the first place.
Hurry, this deal won't last.
With this price slash, you'll score six blades for just $25 — that's less than $5 a pop.
Joshua Primo was released by the Spurs in October after he allegedly exposed himself repeatedly to the team’s psychologist.
Williams's comments come after the Fed decided to hold interest rates last week in the range of 5.25% to 5.5% but still forecast one more rate hike this year.
As someone who usually hates adult backpacks, this one took me by surprise. It's sleek, slim, has compartments for everything and is even waterproof!
Here's what we know about the biggest savings event of the fall, plus stellar sales to score right now.
Jeep offers the Avenger in gas and electric variants in Europe and said that a large portion of the initial interest has been for the electric version.