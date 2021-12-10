Mogadore police arrest 12-year-old accused of making threat against high school

Mogadore Police Department have arrested a 12-year-old middle school student who is accused of making threats of violence at the district’s high school on Thursday.

In an open letter on the police department’s Facebook page, Chief Todd F. Higgins said police had been given a screenshot from a student making the threat. The nature of the threat was not disclosed.

About 7 p.m., Higgens announced a district middle school student has been charged with counts of delinquency including second-degree felony inducing panic and misdemeanor counts of obstructing official business misdemeanor, making false alarm and telecommunications harassment.

The chief said police believe the student created a false contact with another student’s name, then created a fake story to cause another student to get arrested.

After the 12-year-old student’s arrest, he was transported to Summit County Juvenile Court.

In a message Wednesday to district parents posted on the Mogadore Local School District’s web page, Superintendent John Knapp makes reference to an incident at Maplewood Career Center in Ravenna, where two 16-year-old students were arrested Tuesday. The students — one from Brimfield and one from Springfield — were seen with a handgun earlier in the day.

In his message, the superintendent did not explain the connection between the Tuesday incident and the threat under investigation by Mogadore police. He could not immediately be reached by phone or email for comment.

In a follow-up message Thursday, Knapp told parents that police did not believe there was a danger to students in the district.

Higgins asked for parents with information to contact the police at mogadorepolice@gmail.com.

“Any information provided to us through official channels is kept and will remain anonymous,” he said. “Any information spread through unofficial channels is encouraged to cease.”

Higgins could not immediately be reached for comment.

"Although this is an ongoing criminal information and I cannot release any information pertaining to the evidence collected so far, I can advise that this evidence does not support risk of harm to the students at the Mogadore school district," Higgins said in his message.

In comments to Higgins' posts, parents made reference to an increased police presence at the school. The district canceled junior high basketball games Thursday evening, although any connection to the threat was not clear.

