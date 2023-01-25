Moggo waives time limits in attempted homicide case

Jan. 24—CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend on Jan. 14 waved the time limits on his case Tuesday.

Joshua D. Moggo, 31, 928 First Ave., was charged Monday in Chippewa County Court with attempted first-degree intentional homicide — domestic abuse with use of a dangerous weapon, first-degree reckless injury, armed burglary, stalking resulting in bodily harm, possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of violating a temporary restraining order, five counts of bail jumping, carrying a concealed knife, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, two counts of disorderly conduct, and criminal damage to property.

Moggo appeared in court via video from the Chippewa County Jail on Tuesday with defense attorney Kirby Harless. Harless told Judge Steve Gibbs his client was waiving reading of the charges and waiving the time limits in his case. Gibbs then set a return court date for March 7. The attorneys will have a conference on Feb. 9.

Moggo is being held on a $1 million cash bond.

According to the criminal complaint, a Chippewa Falls officer was sent to the victim's home in Chippewa Falls with a report she had been shot in the abdomen, with an exit wound on the lower left side of her back. EMS provided care to the victim. At the court hearing last week, District Attorney Wade Newell told Gibbs the woman suffered injuries to her bowels, kidney and liver, and had undergone multiple surgeries.

Moggo was later located and arrested. Police Chief Matt Kelm last week said the gun believed to be used in the shooting had been recovered.

The criminal complaint also details the history between Moggo and the victim going back to September, when Moggo refused to return her eight-year-old child per a court order involving custody placement. The criminal complaint further details police interaction with Moggo in November, December and prior to the shooting in early January. On Dec. 31, he attempted to break down a door to her residence and he physically assaulted her. She was able to obtain a restraining order against him on Jan. 4.