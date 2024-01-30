Mohammed Choudhury, former Maryland superintendent, finalist for superintendent role in Madison, Wisconsin

Mohammed Choudhury, Maryland’s former embattled superintendent of schools, is one of three finalists to become the next superintendent of the Madison Metropolitan School District in Madison, Wisconsin.

The district’s seven-member school board chose Choudhury for a short list after reviewing applications from 60 candidates. Choudhury was hired as Maryland’s superintendent of schools in July 2021 to roll out the state’s landmark education reform plan, the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. He initially planned to extend his contract for a second, four-year term but withdrew his request in September.

Joe Gothard, the superintendent of Saint Paul Public Schools in St. Paul, Minnesota and Yvonne Stokes, a former superintendent at Hamilton Southeastern Schools in Indiana, are also finalists. A panel of Madison teachers, students, parents and community members will conduct three days of interviews starting Feb. 6.

Carlton Jenkins, the Madison superintendent, retired this summer. The school district has been led by interim superintendent Lisa Kvistad.

“We are extremely pleased with the pool of candidates for this position. They each reflect the diverse needs of our community and the competencies that we agreed upon in November,” Nichelle Nichols, MMSD Board of Education president, said in a statement. “Our three finalists have exceeded our expectations, and we’re excited for the community to meet them next week.”

Choudhury has continued his work at the Maryland State Department of Education in an advisory role after he stepped down from leading the department. Neither he nor the state board have said why he withdrew his contract extension.

Choudhury was accused of creating a toxic workplace by some former employees last year.

Maryland is also in the process of finding a new superintendent. A recruitment firm is expected to present a panel of a dozen candidates to the Maryland State Board of Education in March. Carey Wright, the interim state superintendent, said she plans to apply for the permanent position.