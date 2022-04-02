2 suspects arrested in Kingman incident that forced lockdown at Mohave Community College

Mohave County

Mohave Community College was forced to go on lockdown on Friday while police investigated an "extremely active" scene that led to the arrest of two people.

The Neal Campus in Kingman went into lockdown at approximately 4 p.m., the college said in a Facebook post.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office warned people to avoid an active crime scene near the college as they searched for several suspects.

The suspects reportedly involved in the incident went onto the Neal Campus-Kingman property, the college said in a statement.

The sheriff's office posted on Facebookadvised those living nearby to stay inside their homes.

The agency didn't specify the nature of the incident or whether anyone had been injured or killed, but clarified that there was not an active shooter at the college.

Around 6:30 p.m., the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said that at least two suspects were in custody, while a third suspect was still outstanding. They urged people to remain in their homes.

According to a Facebook post on the college's account, the Mohave Community College lockdown was lifted as of 7 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back with azcentral.com for updates.

