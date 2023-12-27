The Mohave County Sheriff's Department has identified a victim from a homicide at Katherine's Landing nearly 47 years ago.

On November 23, 1976, hikers discovered human remains in a shallow cave about six miles east of Katherine's Landing in an elevated desert area. The victim was described as a 5-foot-8, 140-150-pound, 30-35-year-old man, as stated in a news release by the Sheriff's Office .

The Sheriff's Office said that during the investigation, it was found that the victim was shot in the head at close range. Fingerprints were then obtained during the autopsy, but detectives were unable to identify the victim. The victim remained unidentified and there was no investigative leads.

In October, investigators with the the Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit began a review of the case, the news release said.

The Sheriff's Office said digital images of the victim's fingerprints obtained in 1976 were compared to all available national fingerprint records, which was not an available resource at the time of the initial investigation.

The victim was then positively identified as Luis Alonso Paredes, who was originally from El Salvador. SIU detectives learned of the possibility that Paredes may have been living or working in the Las Vegas area at the time of his death.

SIU also found that Parades possibly was employed with the U.S National Coast Guard and the U.S Navy in the San Francisco Bay Area nearly a decade before his homicide. Investigators have been unable to find relatives of Paredes.

The Sheriff's Office advises anyone with information regarding this case, or information that would assist officers in locating Paredes' family, is encouraged to contact the Mohave County Sherrif's Department at 928-753-0753.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Mohave County Sheriff's Department identifies victim in case from 1976