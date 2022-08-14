Are Mohawk Industries, Inc.'s (NYSE:MHK) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

With its stock down 8.9% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK). But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Specifically, we decided to study Mohawk Industries' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Mohawk Industries is:

11% = US$986m ÷ US$8.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.11 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Mohawk Industries' Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

To start with, Mohawk Industries' ROE looks acceptable. Be that as it may, the company's ROE is still quite lower than the industry average of 21%. Further, Mohawk Industries' five year net income growth of -0.6% is more or less flat. Not to forget, the company does have a decent ROE to begin with, just that it is lower than the industry average. Therefore, the flat earnings growth could be the result of other factors. These include low earnings retention or poor capital allocation.

As a next step, we compared Mohawk Industries' net income growth with the industry and discovered that the industry saw an average growth of 27% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Mohawk Industries''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Mohawk Industries Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Mohawk Industries doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that potentially all of its profits are being reinvested in the business. However, this doesn't explain why the company hasn't seen any growth. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Summary

In total, it does look like Mohawk Industries has some positive aspects to its business. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a moderate ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

