Mohawk Industries' (NYSE:MHK) earnings growth rate lags the 122% return delivered to shareholders

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. For example, the Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) share price has soared 122% return in just a single year. But it's down 4.0% in the last week. However, this might be related to the overall market decline of 1.3% in a week. However, the stock hasn't done so well in the longer term, with the stock only up 5.4% in three years.

Although Mohawk Industries has shed US$578m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

View our latest analysis for Mohawk Industries

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Mohawk Industries was able to grow EPS by 115% in the last twelve months. We note that the earnings per share growth isn't far from the share price growth (of 122%). That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. It looks like the share price is responding to the EPS.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. This free interactive report on Mohawk Industries' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Mohawk Industries has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 122% in the last twelve months. That certainly beats the loss of about 0.8% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Mohawk Industries you should be aware of.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

