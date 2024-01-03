Mohawk Valley receives $10M in state funding. How and where that money could be spent

The Mohawk Valley Region was one of three winners of the 2023 Regional Economic Development Council (REDC) Challenge Competition, Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced.

The Mohawk Valley, Long Island, and the North Country will each receive $10 million in project funding to advance new strategies that address the housing crisis and bolster workforce development efforts.

“New York’s REDC Challenge Competition is just one of the ways that our state is empowering local leaders to transform their communities and unlock their economic potential,” said Hochul in a statement. “This year’s winners crafted proposals to create housing, grow our workforce, and strengthen the talent pipeline.”

Mohawk Valley plan

The Mohawk Valley REDC's plan set goals to meet the region’s growing demand for tourism, agribusiness, and STEM-intensive industries in the new year, according to a statement.

The council identified 12 catalyst projects to scale successful programs across the region, including established programs like the Institute for Rural Vitality’s Micro-Credentialing program, Mohawk Valley Community College’s Fast Track program, and the Hillside Work Scholarship Connection.

The proposal also outlined projects to engage young students, open doors to an increasingly diverse working-population, and eliminate employment barriers for the disabled community.

Mohawk Valley Economic Development Growth Enterprises Corporation (EDGE) released a statement in response to the nomination.

“We are thrilled to contribute to this progressive strategy and planning, which will generate housing growth, strengthen our workforce, and significantly expand the talent pipeline our region has already begun to cultivate.”

The REDC will continue to inform funding recommendations and guide decisions that support each region’s growth, the committee said. Updated plans can be reviewed on each region’s websites, which can be accessed here.

About REDC

The REDC Initiative has awarded over $7.9 billion to more than 9,900 projects since its inception in 2011.

As part of the Round XIII initiative, each of New York’s 10 REDCs identified actionable approaches to address one of seven challenges faced statewide: workforce, housing, population and talent retention, blight, tourism, equity, and sustainability and clean energy.

“The 2023 REDC Challenge Competition demonstrates the continued strength and ingenuity of our REDCs,” said Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado in a statement. “... When tasked to take on pressing issues for their regions they rose to the occasion– all New Yorkers will benefit as a result.”

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Mohawk Valley receives millions from state for housing, workforce