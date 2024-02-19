Mohawk Valley Student of the Week: Here are the nominees

This week’s nominees for the Mohawk Valley Student of the Week include a senior heading to a prestigious university on a full scholarship, a scholar athlete who serves as a mentor for elementary students and a triple threat, accomplished in academics, sports and music.

The Observer-Dispatch and Times Telegram have teamed up to launch a Student of the Week feature, where school administrators are invited to nominate outstanding high school students each week. Students, staff and the community can then vote in a poll to pick a winner for the week.

Student of the Week

Here are this week’s nominees:

Ayesha Rana, Central Valley Academy: Ayesha, a senior, as been admitted to the University of Chicago and has been awarded a full, four-year QuestBridge National College Match Scholarship.

Ayesha's accomplishments are impressive, especially given the context of this year's application cycle. Out of over 20,800 applicants, QuestBridge selected 6,683 Finalists to be considered for the QuestBridge National College Match Scholarship. This year, QuestBride's 50 college partners matched with 2,242 Finalists, who are recognized as Match Scholarship recipients.

The University of Chicago is universally recognized for its devotion to open and rigorous inquiry, the strength of their intellectual traditions, intense critical analysis, and free and lively debate. It is ranked the 5th most selective college with a 5% acceptance rate.

Emily Zeun, New York Mills High School: Emily, a senior, has been committed to her work both in and out of the classroom. She made the honor roll for the second marking period while qualifying for sectionals in indoor track. Emily is selfless. She devotes time to our elementary students to mentor during their physical education classes. She strives to inspire the younger students to follow in her footsteps. She is a role model for all students at New York Mills Union Free School District.

Matthew Brinck, Whitesboro Senior High School: Matt, a senior, is a truly outstanding, multifaceted, one-of-a-kind student. He has consistently challenged himself throughout his academic career. He is a top student among an extremely competitive class of students, excelling in all areas of coursework that he has chosen to take on.

Matt has participated in many activities, including:

Membership in symphonic band, concert band, A’Capella ensemble, barbershop quartet, select chamber choir, jazz band and orchestra, serving leadership positions in some and receiving various musical honors. He’s also had the lead in school musical for two years.

Member of the varsity football (regional champions), lacrosse and track team, including serving as one of the football captains.

Member of the National Honor Society and sole recipient of the Colonel Emerging Leader Award.

