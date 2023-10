Mohbad death: Nursing assistant is prime suspect after Primeboy fight - police

Mohbad's death has led to a huge outpouring of grief among his fans

A nursing assistant said to have injected Nigerian Afrobeats star Mohbad with drugs is the prime suspect in his death, police say.

MohBad died at a hospital last month in circumstances that were unclear.

The 27-year-old's death led to an outpouring of grief among his fans, who demanded a thorough investigation.

On Friday, police said a nurse who treated Mohbad had allegedly injected him in a negligent way. The nurse is under arrest and has not yet commented.

For the first time, the police laid out the chain of events that led to Mohbad's death in the city of Lagos.

On 10 September, Mohbad, real name Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, injured himself in a "violent fight" with childhood friend Oluwatosin Owoduni, also known as Primeboy, said Lagos State Police Command commissioner Idowu Owohunwa.

Mohbad, the married father to a five-month old, had tried to strike Mr Owoduni. However, he missed and cut his hand when he smashed a car window.

Over the following days, the wound became swollen and Mohbad complained of "unbearable pains", the commissioner said.

Another friend, Ayobami Sadiq, called nursing assistant Feyisayo Ogedengbe to Mohbad's home to treat the star.

Neither Mr Sadiq nor Mr Owoduni have commented on the commissioner's statement.

The commissioner said that on 12 September, Ms Ogedengbe injected Mohbad with three different drugs. Shortly after, he began vomiting and convulsing.

Mohbad was then rushed to hospital, where he died. His body was buried the following day.

The ongoing police investigation found that, as a nursing assistant, Ms Ogedengbe was not qualified to give the injections, Commissioner Owohunwa said.