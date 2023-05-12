Mohegan Park homicide victim identified as Martin Wright of New York

NORWICH — The body of a deceased man found on May 7 in Mohegan Park has been identified as Martin Wright, 44, of New York.

Wright's body was discovered in a shallow grave on Sunday afternoon by a pedestrian who reported it to the police. An autopsy confirmed the cause of death to be a gunshot wound.

The Norwich Police Department has issued a press release in which it reported that the department had worked closely with New York City Police Department detectives, who had determined that Wright was murdered in New York sometime in January 2023.

According to the press release, New York City detectives had been investigating Wright's death, ultimately obtaining an indictment of the suspected perpetrator for Wright's murder in April, even though Wright's body had not been recovered. The press release indicates that the alleged suspect is Wright's brother, but is not named.

The delay in identifying Wright was attributed to the need to notify family members before releasing Wright's name to the public.

