Mohegan Sun's Tesla partnership officially up and running

Dec. 20—MOHEGAN — Mehrdad Faezi, a Glastonbury man, slipped behind the wheel of a Tesla on Wednesday outside Mohegan Sun, one of the first consumers in state history to take delivery of a vehicle directly from a manufacturer.

"It's wonderful," Faezi said of the convenience that attended his online purchase of a Model 3. He had been considering traveling out of state to land a Tesla.

"I was ready to go to New York," he said. "Mount Kisco is only an hour-and-a-half away."

Faezi said a Tesla-owning friend tipped him off to Tesla's partnership with Mohegan Sun, which is located on the Mohegan Tribe's reservation ― sovereign land where the state's ban on "direct sales" doesn't apply.

Elsewhere, Connecticut law requires that cars be sold through licensed dealers.

Jeff Hamilton, Mohegan Sun's president and general manager, said the casino's Tesla showroom, located amid the Shops at Mohegan Sun, had sold "a decent amount" of the luxury carmaker's electric vehicles since a "soft" opening of the showroom two weeks ago. On Wednesday, scores of casino-goers visited the showroom, both before and after Hamilton cut the grand-opening ribbon.

A variety of Tesla models are available for test drives around Mohegan Sun. In the near future, an inventory of cars will be kept on the property, according to the casino.

On Wednesday, five Teslas, including Faezi's, were delivered to the casino's Sky Valet area.

Hamilton told reporters and onlookers that Mohegan Sun was proud to partner with Tesla and its zero-emissions vehicles because of their shared commitment to the environment.

"Our strategy is to bring in world-class brands," he said. "Tesla fits in perfectly with the brands we want to align ourselves with."

Hamilton said Mohegan Sun will add 60 new electric vehicle chargers to the property's Riverview, Summer and Winter garages, bringing the property's total to 75 chargers and making it "the largest charging destination center in the state of Connecticut."

The number of chargers could grow to more than 100, with all of them able to accommodate other makes of electric vehicles, not just Teslas, he said.

"It's great for the region," Hamilton said. "This will be a great place to dwell while you're waiting for your electric vehicle to charge. It'll be ready for the ride home."

Zach Kahn, Tesla's senior policy manager, said Mohegan Sun's Tesla facility will help the state of Connecticut reach its goals for converting to electric vehicles. He said that as of July, less than 1% of the registered vehicles in the state were electric.

Last week, Tesla recalled nearly all the 2 million vehicles it has sold in the U.S. to update software and fix a system that's ensures drivers are paying attention when using its Autopilot. The recall affects cars manufactured between Oct. 5, 2012, and Dec. 7 of this year.

Lori Brown, executive director of the Connecticut League of Conservation Voters, said transportation pollution accounts for 38% of the state's greenhouse gas emissions. The league, a nonprofit organization, seeks to inform lawmakers and the public about environmental priorities.

Mohegan Sun's Tesla showroom is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

b.hallenbeck@theday.com