Is Mohini Health & Hygiene (NSE:MHHL) Using Too Much Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Mohini Health & Hygiene Limited (NSE:MHHL) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?
What Risk Does Debt Bring?
Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.
What Is Mohini Health & Hygiene's Net Debt?
The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Mohini Health & Hygiene had debt of ₹442.4m at the end of March 2019, a reduction from ₹505.1m over a year. Net debt is about the same, since the it doesn't have much cash.
A Look At Mohini Health & Hygiene's Liabilities
The latest balance sheet data shows that Mohini Health & Hygiene had liabilities of ₹446.3m due within a year, and liabilities of ₹229.5m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ₹7.36m as well as receivables valued at ₹262.2m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by ₹406.2m.
When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's ₹331.0m market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.
We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.
Mohini Health & Hygiene's net debt is sitting at a very reasonable 2.3 times its EBITDA, while its EBIT covered its interest expense just 3.0 times last year. While these numbers do not alarm us, it's worth noting that the cost of the company's debt is having a real impact. We note that Mohini Health & Hygiene grew its EBIT by 26% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Mohini Health & Hygiene's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.
Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. In the last three years, Mohini Health & Hygiene created free cash flow amounting to 14% of its EBIT, an uninspiring performance. That limp level of cash conversion undermines its ability to manage and pay down debt.
Our View
On the face of it, Mohini Health & Hygiene's interest cover left us tentative about the stock, and its level of total liabilities was no more enticing than the one empty restaurant on the busiest night of the year. But at least it's pretty decent at growing its EBIT; that's encouraging. It's also worth noting that Mohini Health & Hygiene is in the Medical Equipment industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. Once we consider all the factors above, together, it seems to us that Mohini Health & Hygiene's debt is making it a bit risky. Some people like that sort of risk, but we're mindful of the potential pitfalls, so we'd probably prefer it carry less debt. In light of our reservations about the company's balance sheet, it seems sensible to check if insiders have been selling shares recently.
