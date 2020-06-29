Mohr Partners Hires Long-Term CBRE Executive Robert Gilmore as Managing Director

DALLAS, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Partners, Inc. the world's largest wholly-owned commercial real estate advisory firm exclusively focused on representing occupiers, has hired Robert Gilmore as Managing Partner. Mr. Gilmore recently completed a successful 20-year career with CBRE where he led global corporate services business development and client management for major US and global corporate clients throughout Mexico and Latin America. Some of his key client relationships include Bank of America, IBM, Citigroup, Banamex, Merc and Johnson & Johnson. He will continue to be based in Miami, Florida and work closely with Mohr Partner's long-time Managing Director for Florida Steve O'Hara.

"Robert's two decades off hands-on experience managing commercial real estate portfolio's in Mexico & Latin America for some of the world's largest corporations will enable Mohr Partners to significantly expand our market share with occupiers throughout the Americas," stated Mohr Partners Chairman & CEO Robert Shibuya.

Robert Gilmore commented, "I am thrilled to join Mohr Partners' at a time when global corporations are seeking an alternative corporate real estate solution to address workplace strategy and reduce occupancy while responding to COVID-19 social distancing safety measures."

Prior to joining CBRE in 2000, Mr. Gilmore served in various executive and operational management roles for Burger King throughout Miami, Caribbean, Mexico & Latin America.

Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate advisor, providing corporate tenants with an integrated set of portfolio services including strategic planning, business intelligence, lease administration/accounting & FASB ASC 842 compliance, research and site selection, labor analytics, project and construction management, comprehensive demographics analysis, economic incentives negotiations and transaction management. Since 1986, Mohr has been managing real estate portfolios for corporations, and each year completes transactions for its clients in all 50 U.S. states, all provinces of Canada and locations around the world. Mohr seamlessly provides corporate real estate services globally through its strategic alliance partners in Canada, Mexico/Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information on Mohr, please visit www.mohrpartners.com.

