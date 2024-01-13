Moir named chair of the Tazewell County School Board

Jan. 13—TAZEWELL, Va. — At the January meeting of the Tazewell County School Board, Chris Moir was named as chair of the school board for the 2024 calendar year. Donna Whittington was named as vice chair.

Both appointments were unanimously supported by the school board.

Moir, a lifelong resident of Tazewell County, is a retired teacher. She dedicated 30 years of her life to teaching in both Buchanan and Tazewell counties. Since 2014, she has served as the Western District's representative on the Tazewell County School Board. This is her first time serving as chair. Moir resides in Cedar Bluff with her husband. She has four children and two son-in-laws all of whom were educated in Tazewell County Public Schools, a press release from the school system said.

"Being a member of the school board has broadened my knowledge and understanding of the many facets involved in operating a successful school system," Moir said. "Tazewell County has incredible people who dedicate themselves tirelessly to ensure our children receive a well-rounded education, in the safest learning environment that we can provide while preparing them to take on the role of productive citizens after graduation."

Moir said it has been fulfilling to be a part of the progress that Tazewell County has made over the past decade. During her tenure on the school board, Tazewell County's students, schools, teachers, and school board members have been recognized as leaders in Southwest Virginia, Region VII, and the Commonwealth of Virginia.

— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens