If there’s moisture on Dallas-Fort Worth roads Tuesday morning ‘it’ll turn to ice’

Dallas-Fort Worth will wake up Tuesday morning to dangerously frigid temperatures and wind chill values near zero degrees.

Temperatures overnight Monday and into Tuesday are forecast to be in the teens, said Jason Dunn, meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office.

“If there’s any liquid on the roads it’ll turn to ice pretty quickly,” Dunn said.

Wind chill values will be at or below zero degrees Tuesday morning, as students get ready to go back to school, Dunn said. Throughout Tuesday the temperature will warm slightly, settling in for a daytime high in the upper 20s.

As the sun pokes out of the clouds Tuesday, some of the snow on the ground across the Metroplex will melt but refreeze overnight as temperatures dip back into the teens.

Dangerous wind chills are expected and will fall below zero at times this morning and Tuesday morning, with actual temperatures falling into the single digits for some areas. Limit any time spent outdoors, and cover all exposed skin if you have to get out. #txwx #dfwwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/I4Rxaw3nW9 — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) January 15, 2024

⚡ More trending stories:

→Want to make $337,000 a year working from home? Check out these Texas jobs.

→New COVID varian: Is it "more transmissible"?

→4 Texas cities to watch spectacular total solar eclipse in April.

After multiple days below or near freezing, North Texas will finally warm up on Wednesday.

By Wednesday around lunchtime, temperatures are forecast to get above freezing, Dunn said. Daytime highs on Wednesday are expected to stay in the 40s.

As Arctic cold air has North Texas in its grip, the NWS is asking residents to stay safe and remember to protect the four P’s — people, pets, plants and pipes.