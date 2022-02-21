These moisturizing body washes will keep your dry skin feeling fresh.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Everyone knows that bathing is essential to having good hygiene, but for those with dry skin, frequent showers can exacerbate parched skin. Whether you experience dryness year-round or deal with bouts of it in the colder months, you should use a moisturizing body wash that cleanses your skin without stripping it of necessary oils. The options below claim to leave your skin feeling fresh, clean and healthy.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

1. For sensitive skin: Cerave Hydrating Body Wash

Go gentle on sensitive skin with the Cerave Hydrating Body Wash.

The Cerave Hydrating Body Wash is ideal if you want a no-fuss product that’ll leave your skin feeling clean but not tight. Like the brand’s popular face wash, this contains hyaluronic acid to hydrate the skin and ceramides that protect the skin barrier, which is essential for maintaining moisture. The wash is also free of fragrance, soap and sulfates—cleansing agents thought to be too harsh on the skin.

Get the Cerave Hydrating Body Wash from Amazon for $12.41

2. For a sweet aroma: Sol de Janeiro Brazilian 4 Play Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel

Fall in love with the Sol de Janeiro Brazilian 4 Play Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel's scent.

For many, a product’s fragrance makes or breaks the experience with it. If this sounds like you, look to the Brazilian 4 Play Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel in Sol de Janeiro’s revered Cheirosa 62 scent with notes of vanilla, caramel and pistachio. The cream formula contains cupaçu butter, coconut oil and açai oil to moisturize while cleansing.

Get the Brazilian 4 Play Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel from Sol de Janeiro for $26

3. For extra moisturizing: SheaMoisture Replenishing Body Wash

Dowse your skin in moisture with the SheaMoisture Replenishing Body Wash.

This body wash from SheaMoisture focuses on moisturizing extra dry, sensitive skin. The formula contains cocoa and almond butters for replenishing moisture as well as plant and fruit extracts that contribute to the wash’s reviewer-loved fresh scent.

Story continues

Get the SheaMoisture Replenishing Body Wash from Amazon for $7.02

4. For quelling itch: Eucerin Skin Calming Body Wash

Soothe itchy skin with the Eucerin Skin Calming Body Wash.

If you deal with itchy skin, the Eucerin Skin Calming Body Wash may be your savior. It uses soybean and castor oils to moisturize dry skin and prevent itchiness. The brand claims that the fragrance- and soap-free formula has a “mild lather” for a satisfying feel and won’t leave any residue behind.

Get the Eucerin Skin Calming Body Wash from Amazon for $11.79

5. For suds that soothe: La Roche-Posay Lipikar Wash AP+ Gentle Foaming Moisturizing Wash

Get a satisfying sudsy lather with the La Roche-Posay Lipikar Wash AP+ Gentle Foaming Moisturizing Wash.

For some, the sensation of sudsing up is required to feel clean. But often, the agents that create that foam can be—you guessed it—drying. This foaming wash from La Roche-Posay contains shea butter to moisturize and soothe as well as “prebiotic thermal water” that the brand says acts as an antioxidant to protect the skin. It’s gentle enough to use on your face, too, and claims to keep the skin hydrated for up to 24 hours.

Get the La Roche-Posay Lipikar Wash AP+ Gentle Foaming Moisturizing Wash from Amazon for $14.99

6. For the eczema-prone: Skinfix Eczema+ Foaming Oil Body Wash

Tackle eczema with the Skinfix Eczema+ Foaming Oil Body Wash.

If eczema is your main skin woe, try this oil wash from Skinfix. The formula contains coconut-based cleansers to clean the skin without stripping it and a blend of jojoba, sunflower and apricot kernel oils to soothe dryness and irritation. It’s also free of potentially irritating ingredients such as fragrance, sulfates, silicones and lanolin.

Get the Skinfix Eczema+ Foaming Oil Body Wash from Sephora for $26

7. For nighttime calm: Aveeno Stress Relief Body Wash

Wind down with the Aveeno Stress Relief Body Wash.

If the shower is your place for tranquility, this body wash’s fragrance has just what you need. The Aveeno Stress Relief Body Wash is scented with lavender, chamomile and ylang-ylang essential oils to help you unwind during your routine. The formula claims to remove dirt, oil and bacteria from the skin while also soothing and protecting the skin with oatmeal.

Get the Aveeno Stress Relief Body Wash from Amazon for $7.29

8. For oil-based cleansing: L’Occitane Cleansing And Softening Shower Oil With Almond Oil

Moisturize with the L’Occitane Cleansing And Softening Shower Oil With Almond Oil.

Washing your body with oil is a great way to ensure your skin’s moisture is intact. As its name suggests, this one from L’Occitane uses almond oil to soften the skin, and the formula is designed to turn from an oil to a milky foam consistency for a more satisfying lather.

Get the L’Occitane Cleansing And Softening Shower Oil With Almond Oil from QVC for $25

9. For a luxe experience: Buttah Skin Egyptian CocoShea Body Wash

Upgrade your shower experience with the Buttah Skin Egyptian CocoShea Body Wash.

This body wash from Buttah Skin claims to turn your bathing routine into a “calming spa experience.” It contains African cocoa and shea butters to moisturize and marshmallow and purslane (derived from a succulent) extracts to brighten and smooth. The product’s scent contains notes of white lily, rose, heliotrope, white musk and vanilla.

Get the Buttah Skin Egyptian CocoShea Body Wash from Ulta for $27.99

10. For a bar soap: Kopari Super Suds Moisturizing Soap Bar with Shea Butter and Coconut Oil

Go with the Kopari Super Suds Moisturizing Soap Bar with Shea Butter and Coconut Oil for a bar soap.

If you prefer a bar soap for your sudsing needs, look no further than this one from Kopari. It contains shea butter and coconut and avocado oils to condition the skin while cleansing it. The formula “lathers up to a luxurious foam” for a clean feel.

Get the Kopari Super Suds Moisturizing Soap Bar with Shea Butter and Coconut Oil from Ulta for $10

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our twice-weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Moisturizing body washes for dry skin