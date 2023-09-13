Mojave High School employee arrested on charge of lewdness with minor

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An employee at a North Las Vegas high school was arrested on charges of lewdness with a minor, according to a statement sent to parents Wednesday morning.

Ruben Salinas, 26, faces two charges of lewdness with a child under the age of 14, records showed.

Salinas was assigned to Mojave High School and will not be allowed on campus, according to Principal Greg Cole.

In the statement, Cole said in part, “The safety of our students is the number one priority at Mojave High School. As always, we want to keep you informed of important matters happening within our school community.”

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is leading the investigation.

Former coach at high school in North Las Vegas accused of sexual assault

In August, Mojave High School wrestling coach Rene Ruiz, 25, was arrested on charges of sexual assault, lewdness, being a school employee engaging in sexual acts with a pupil 16 years of age or older, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, after he allegedly sexually assaulted a Mojave High School student.

