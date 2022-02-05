Mojica’s Batting Cages owner arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with a minor

A close-up photo of police lights by night

Richard Mojica, owner of Mojica's Batting Cages, Lodi has been arrested on four counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor child under the age of 14.

Mojica, 74, is being held without bail at Lodi City Jail, according to Lodi police.

Mojica has "been involved with local youth sports for decades," his arrest is the result of several police investigations, police reported. He is scheduled to appear in court at 12:15 p.m. on Feb. 7 in Lodi.

The department is encouraging any victims, or anyone with additional information to contact Detective Blythe at ablythe@lodi.gov or (209) 333-5545.

