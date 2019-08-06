Some Mold-Tek Technologies (NSE:MOLDTEK) Shareholders Are Down 11%

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But in any portfolio, there are likely to be some stocks that fall short of that benchmark. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Mold-Tek Technologies Limited (NSE:MOLDTEK) shareholders, since the share price is down 11% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 17%. It's down 19% in about a quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

See our latest analysis for Mold-Tek Technologies

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the unfortunate three years of share price decline, Mold-Tek Technologies actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 27% per year. This is quite a puzzle, and suggests there might be something temporarily buoying the share price. Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past. It is a little bizarre to see the share price down, despite a strong improvement to earnings per share. So we'll have to take a look at other metrics to try to understand the price action.

Revenue is actually up 18% over the three years, so the share price drop doesn't seem to hinge on revenue, either. It's probably worht worth investigating Mold-Tek Technologies further; while we may be missing something on this analysis, there might also be an opportunity.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NSEI:MOLDTEK Income Statement, August 7th 2019 More

Take a more thorough look at Mold-Tek Technologies's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Mold-Tek Technologies the TSR over the last 3 years was -6.5%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Mold-Tek Technologies's total shareholder return last year was 8.0%. That's including the dividend. This recent result is much better than the 2.2% drop suffered by shareholders each year (on average) over the last three. It could well be that the business has turned around -- or else regained the confidence of investors. Before spending more time on Mold-Tek Technologies it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Of course Mold-Tek Technologies may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.