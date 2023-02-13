Moldova again at center of tug between Moscow and the West

1
CRISTIAN JARDAN and STEPHEN McGRATH
·4 min read

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Sandwiched between Ukraine and Romania, the country of Moldova has often been at the center of a struggle between Moscow and the West. It finds itself in that uncomfortable position again.

On Monday, its president alleged that Russia was plotting to overthrow her country's government by force to derail its aspirations of joining the European Union — plans first disclosed last week by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

With Russia's invasion of Ukraine, tensions in Moldova have risen periodically, especially because of a Kremlin-backed breakaway region on its eastern border where Russia has stationed about 1,500 troops.

A look at recent events in Moldova:

WHAT ARE ITS TIES TO MOSCOW AND THE EU?

Once part of the Soviet Union, Moldova declared its independence in 1991. One of Europe’s poorest countries with a population of about 2.6 million people, it has historic ties to Russia but wants to join the 27-nation EU.

The country has lurched from one political crisis to another, often caught in limbo between pro-Russian and pro-Western sentiments. In recent years, Moldova has seen widespread disillusionment with post-Soviet politics, and an exodus of hundreds of thousands of its citizens seeking a better life abroad.

The situation is complicated following a separatist war that broke out in its eastern region of Transnistria in 1990 — a strip of land about 400 kilometers (249 miles) between the eastern bank of the Dniester River in Moldova and the border with Ukraine. As part of a cease-fire in 1992, a contingent of Russian troops remains there as nominal peacekeepers. Since then the region has insisted it is not part of Moldova, and most of its 470,000 people speak Russian, although residents identify themselves as ethnically Moldovan, Ukrainian or Russian.

In 2021, after decades of largely oligarchic power structures and various Russia-friendly leaders, Moldovans elected pro-Western, pro-European leaders to put it on a more distinctly Western path.

HOW HAS THE WAR IN UKRAINE AFFECTED MOLDOVA?

Since the invasion nearly a year ago, Moldova has sought to forge closer ties with the West. Last June, it was granted EU candidate status, the same day as Ukraine, but full membership will be a long road, contingent on tackling corruption and organized crime, and strengthening human rights and the rule of law.

Over the past year, tensions in Moldova have periodically risen as it faced a string of unsettling problems and incidents. These include a severe energy crisis after Moscow dramatically reduced gas supplies to the country. It also has seen skyrocketing inflation and a huge flow of refugees from the war next door.

In April, explosions were reported in Transnistria's de facto capital, Tiraspol, amid fears the war in Ukraine could spill over. In recent months, several missiles have traversed Moldova's skies, and rocket debris has also been found on its territory.

WHAT HAS MOLDOVA'S PRESIDENT ALLEGED?

On Monday, Moldova’s President Maia Sandu said in Moldova's capital of Chisinau that Moscow was plotting to overthrow her government via outside saboteurs "with military training, camouflaged in civilian clothes, who will undertake violent actions, attack some state buildings, and even take hostages.”

Its purpose, Sandu said, would be to install an illegitimate government “which would put our country at the disposal of Russia in order to stop the European integration process.”

She claimed Russia wants to use Moldova in the war against Ukraine, without elaborating, and added that Parliament must adopt laws to equip its Intelligence and Security Service and prosecutors with the tools "to combat more effectively the risks to the country’s security.”

Zelenskyy said last week his country had intercepted plans by Russian security services to destroy Moldova, claims that were later confirmed by Moldovan intelligence officials.

There was no immediate reaction from Moscow, but Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier this month that the West was considering turning Moldova into “another Ukraine.”

Costin Ciobanu of the Royal Holloway University of London said it’s likely there was pressure on Moldovan officials to follow up to the public on Zelenskyy's statements last week. He said Sandu's remarks could be a preemptive bid to thwart Russian attempts to destabilize Moldova in the same way Western officials called out Moscow's war plans before it invaded Ukraine.

___

McGrath reported from Sighisoara, Romania.

__

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • US criticizes Israeli settlement plans but offers no action

    The U.S. on Monday criticized new Israeli plans to build thousands of new homes for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank, but gave no indication it would take any action against its close Middle Eastern ally. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced the plans late Sunday, saying they were in response to recent deadly Palestinian violence. It said Israel would legalize nine settlement outposts that were built without authorization and convene a special planning committee in the coming days to approve additional settlement construction.

  • Moldovan president warns of Russian plot to topple leadership

    CHISINAU (Reuters) -Moldova's president accused Russia on Monday of planning to use foreign saboteurs to bring down her tiny country's leadership, stop it joining the European Union and use it in the war against Ukraine. President Maia Sandu made her comments after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said last week his country had uncovered a Russian intelligence plan "for the destruction of Moldova", and days later the country's government resigned. Sandu, whose country borders Ukraine, has repeatedly expressed concern about Moscow's intentions towards the former Soviet republic and about the presence of Russian troops in the breakaway Transdniestria region.

  • Moldovan leader outlines Russian 'plan' to topple government

    Moldova’s president outlined Monday what she described as a plot by Moscow to overthrow her country’s government using external saboteurs, put the nation “at the disposal of Russia” and derail its aspirations to one day join the European Union. President Maia Sandu’s briefing comes a week after neighboring Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country had intercepted plans by Russian secret services to destroy Moldova, claims that were later confirmed by Moldovan intelligence officials. “The plan for the next period involves actions with the involvement of diversionists with military training, camouflaged in civilian clothes, who will undertake violent actions, attack some state buildings, and even take hostages,” Sandu told reporters at a briefing.

  • Equatorial Guinea vice-president's superyacht and homes seized in South Africa

    A South African businessman sued Equatorial Guinea's vice-president for unlawful arrest and torture.

  • Russia planning coup d’état in Moldova, says Sandu

    Russia has plans to carry out a coup d’état in Moldova, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said during a pressbriefing on Feb. 13.

  • UK presents evidence linking Iran in Houthi weapon supply

    Britain says it has for the first time presented evidence that Iran is supplying advanced weapons to the Houthi rebels in Yemen, after finding images of tests conducted at the headquarters of the Revolutionary Guards in Tehran on the hard drive of an unmanned aircraft seized by the Royal Navy. Personnel from the British ship HMS Montrose seized the unmanned quadcopter along with a shipment of missiles and missile parts in February last year when they stopped and searched a number of fast-moving skiffs in the Gulf of Oman. The weapons and other evidence were presented to the United Nations as linking Iran to violations of Security Council resolutions barring weapons shipments to the Houthis, Britain’s Ministry of Defense said Monday in London.

  • Gary Payton II, Warriors GM Bob Myers watch game together amid trade saga

    While the Warriors haven't made an official decision on Gary Payton II's failed physical, he was at Chase Center on Saturday night.

  • Behind the algorithm: Social media and your child

    How young is too young for social media? Here's why experts are worried about kids and their mental health more than ever.

  • Augusta Technical College removes vice chair after arrest

    The Augusta Technical College Board of Directors removed vice chairman Robert Lee Collins III Friday after he was arrested and charged with a felony.

  • China Accuses U.S. of Flying Surveillance Balloons in Its Air Space

    In a statement on Monday, China’s government claimed the U.S. has flown more than 10 surveillance balloons into its air space without permission since last year. The allegations are in response to the Chinese-owned surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina earlier this month.

  • Both 'objects' shot down over Alaska, Canada believed to be balloons, US says

    The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.

  • Namibia baby abandonment law: 'I wanted someone to take better care of my son'

    Namibia no longer prosecutes women who abandon their babies but not everyone is aware of the new law.

  • You cannot call your colleagues ‘useless’, employment tribunal rules

    People cannot call their colleagues “useless”, an employment tribunal has ruled.

  • Lead Latchers and Partners Hit 5000 Total System Users

    Lead Latchers, announced today that they, (along with other associated agencies) have reached a milestone of 5000 users.

  • ETF Laggards of 2022 That Are Leading This Year

    While the rally has been broad based, the laggards of last year, like technology and communication services sectors as well as growth and small-cap stocks, have been outperforming this year.

  • If WA capital gains tax is allowed to stand, in time it won’t apply to only the wealthy | Opinion

    Already, a bill in the WA legislature would expand the capital gains tax and remove certain exemptions. | Guest Opinion

  • Ghana bilateral creditors in talks to form official creditor committee -sources

    Ghana's bilateral lenders are discussing the formation of an official creditor committee, a first step needed to engage in debt relief talks for the crisis-hit country, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter. The Paris Club of creditor nations has reached out to other bilateral creditors, such as China, to engage on both the formation of the committee and decide which country or countries would chair it, one of the sources said. China is Ghana's single biggest bilateral creditor with $1.7 billion of debt, while the country owes $1.9 billion to Paris Club members, according to data from the International Institute of Finance.

  • 2 years after this blind man was wrongly evicted, what's happening with suit, tenant bill?

    After judge says no to dismissing case against state court system, Delaware lawmakers introduce bill to represent some tenants facing eviction.

  • Man purposefully rams 77-year-old with car in church parking lot, California cops say

    Before the 77-year-old woman was hit, the man “may have brushed” her with his car, the sheriff’s office said.

  • Ukraine 'using more munitions than West can supply'

    Ukraine is expending more ammunition than Western governments can supply it, Nato’s top official has said as he warned the alliance is in an arms race against Russia.