Moldova extends rail transit cargo tariff discounts with Ukrzaliznytsia through 2024

Moldova has extended discounts on transit cargo tariffs from Ukraine through its territory for 2024, Valerii Tkachov, Ukrzaliznytsia’s Deputy Commercial Director, said during an online meeting with Romanian and Moldovan carriers, Rail.insider reported on Dec. 20.

“The Moldovan railway has extended the discounts provided on transit transportation tariffs for the year 2023 to the year 2024. Additionally, discounts have been granted for shipments through Kuchurhan,” said Tkachov.

“Currently, we have discounts for all transit routes across Moldova. I urge Ukrainian shippers, if possible, to maximize shipments through Moldova’s territory.”

Tkachov reminded that since the beginning of December, 107,000 tons of cargo have been transported in collaboration with Moldova. Specifically, 71,000 tons in export and transit connections, and 36,000 tons in import and transit connections.

A total of 237,500 tons of cargo were transported in collaboration with Moldova in November.

As reported earlier, discounts on transit shipments of grain from Ukraine through Moldova’s territory came into effect on July 15. Later, additional discounts were introduced.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine