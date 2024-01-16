Moldova offers major discount on transit of Ukrainian grain until end of 2024

Moldova has announced a 27% discount on the transit tariffs for Ukrainian agricultural products through its territory for the year 2024, Ukraine’s Occupied Territories Reintegration Ministry said on Telegram on Jan. 13.

“As a result of this year's agreements, a discount will apply to the transit transportation of Ukrainian agricultural products through the Republic of Moldova,” said the Reintegration Ministry.



“The discount makes up 27% off the current tariffs.”

Ukraine and Moldova also reached an agreement to construct a bridge across the Dniester River in the area between the towns of Yampil and Koseuts, the press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine reported on Jun. 12, 2023.

The Ukrainian-Moldovan Trade and Economic Commission signed seven protocols in 2023, including the establishment of joint control at common border crossing points.

