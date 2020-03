CHISINAU, March 18 (Reuters) - Moldova reported its first death from coronavirus, the country's healthcare ministry said on Wednesday.

Moldova, a nation of 3.5 million, has reported 30 confirmed coronavirus cases as of March 18.

The Moldova's parliament on Tuesday imposed a state of emergency in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus. (Reporting by Alexander Tanas; Writing by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Alex Richardson)