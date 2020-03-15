Moldova shuts borders, halts international flights over coronavirus - RIA

MOSCOW, March 15 (Reuters) - Moldova will temporarily shut its borders and suspend all international flights from March 17 in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Ion Chicu said on Sunday, Russian state news agency RIA reported.

There were 12 confirmed coronavirus cases in the eastern European country, with no deaths recorded, according to RIA.

Moldova has suspended all flights to European destinations from Sunday for two weeks to help contain the spread of the coronavirus. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)