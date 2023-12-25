Moldovan border guards wish their Ukrainian colleagues Merry Christmas – photo

Moldovan border guards have wished their Ukrainian colleagues a Merry Christmas at the Palanca-Maiaky-Udobne checkpoint.

Source: Southern Regional Department of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service

Details: The orchestra of the Moldovan Border Police has visited the Palanca-Maiaky-Udobne checkpoint in Odesa Oblast and performed New Year and Christmas songs and Ukrainian carols.

The message says the Ukrainian border guards and all those crossing the Ukrainian-Moldovan border at the time "briefly plunged into the magical atmosphere of the festive event".

"We observe the traditions, and on the eve of the winter holidays, we surprise our Ukrainian colleagues and travellers with carols and festive greetings!", said the Moldovan border guards.

