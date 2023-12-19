Moldovan farmers demand restrictions on grain, oil imports from Ukraine

Moldovan farmers are calling on their government to implement restriction mechanisms on grain and oil imports from Ukraine, Moldovan outlet NewsMaker reported on Dec. 19.

"In the past two months, we have even seen a slow increase in the prices of wheat and corn," the Farmers' Power Association's said

"We know that Trans Oil intends to import about 300,000 tons of sunflower from Ukraine. This will again affect the interests of local farmers.”

“We would like to draw your attention to the fact that the absence of import restrictions will not only unbalance the domestic market, but also jeopardize the export of wheat, corn and sunflower to Romania, which has repeatedly warned our country about the danger of re-export of grains and oilseeds from Ukraine."

The Slovak government has decided to extend the ban on grain and other agricultural goods imports from Ukraine during a meeting on Nov. 29, according to Czech news outlet Novinky.cz.

On Sept. 15, the European Commission decided not to extend the ban on importing Ukrainian grains into Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, and Slovakia, provided that Ukraine complied with certain rules.

The ban, which had been in effect since May 2, was instituted in response to a sharp increase in Ukrainian grain imports following the Russian invasion.

