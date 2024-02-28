Moldovan government reacts to claims by congress of Transnistrian "lawmakers"

The Reintegration Bureau of Moldova has called the claims of the congress of "lawmakers" of the unrecognised breakaway region of Transnistria in its address to Russia propagandistic. In these claims, the congress accused Moldova of pressuring Transnistria and waging an "economic war" against it.

Quote: "Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration and the Reintegration Bureau reject propagandistic claims by Tiraspol. It should be noted that the Transnistrian region uses the advantages of the EU policies of peace, security and economic integration."

Details: Before this, the spokesperson of the parliament said that Chișinău did not expect any escalation after the congress of Transnistrian "lawmakers".

The congress of the so-called lawmakers of the unrecognised breakaway state of Transnistria had just adopted an appeal to Russia asking for "protection from Moldova's pressure", also addressing a number of international organisations.

This congress is the seventh such event, with the previous one taking place in 2006. Back then, the so-called lawmakers decided to hold a referendum on joining Russia. After the referendum, the Transnistrian "Central Election Commission" announced that more than 97% of Transnistrians supported the future merging of Transnistria with Russia. They also voted to preserve their "independence" until the accession to Russia took place. Local lawmakers still appeal to these "results".

Before the congress, there were fears that the so-called lawmakers might urge Moscow to annex the unrecognised region to Russia, but official statements in Chișinău, Kyiv and Tiraspol denied such assumptions.

